Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 7,307 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,307 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,178,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $752,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 22,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.53.

GE traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.74. 4,017,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,148,254. General Electric has a 1-year low of $85.29 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.25. The stock has a market cap of $98.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.40, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.14%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

