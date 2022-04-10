Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Invests $128,000 in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 34.7% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.3% during the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 55,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.5% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 44,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CP stock opened at $75.07 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $64.37 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.95.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.10%.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.
Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
