Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Makes New $230,000 Investment in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,400,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,678,000 after acquiring an additional 326,162 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,834,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,940,000 after purchasing an additional 111,049 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,645,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,794,000 after purchasing an additional 34,649 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,017,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,526,000 after purchasing an additional 40,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,872,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,105,000 after purchasing an additional 15,660 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GSLC stock opened at $88.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.99. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $80.34 and a 12 month high of $95.90.

