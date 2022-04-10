Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Takes $270,000 Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JCI. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 58,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 211,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,189,000 after buying an additional 8,184 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 26,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

JCI stock opened at $64.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $81.77. The firm has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.00.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.64%.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $366,212.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $48,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,751. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.71.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

