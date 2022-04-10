Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Takes $383,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,660 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 420,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,481,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 279,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,798,000 after buying an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.8% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,176 shares of company stock valued at $23,266,902 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $101.00 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The company has a market capitalization of $121.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.41.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.