Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Takes $383,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,660 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 420,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,481,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 279,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,798,000 after buying an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.8% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.
In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,176 shares of company stock valued at $23,266,902 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $101.00 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The company has a market capitalization of $121.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.41.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
