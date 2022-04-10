Piper Sandler Cuts Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target to $102.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $136.00 to $102.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $148.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Floor & Decor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.93.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $81.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.23. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $79.38 and a one year high of $145.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.87.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $914.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.34 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William T. Giles acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 98.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

