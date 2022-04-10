Pivot Token (PVT) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

Pivot Token (PVT) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. One Pivot Token coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pivot Token has a market capitalization of $294,683.91 and $111,892.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Pivot Token Coin Profile

Pivot Token (CRYPTO:PVT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Pivot Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

