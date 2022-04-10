PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Piper Sandler

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PJT Partners’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.33 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PJT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PJT Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on PJT Partners from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded PJT Partners from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PJT Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.17.

Shares of PJT stock opened at $62.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.91. PJT Partners has a fifty-two week low of $54.48 and a fifty-two week high of $89.50.

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $313.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.90 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 27.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PJT Partners will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from PJT Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.63%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in PJT Partners by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in PJT Partners by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PJT Partners by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in PJT Partners by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. 68.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

