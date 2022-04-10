Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,649 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 16.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 141,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 20,064 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 2.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,650,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $147,079,000 after acquiring an additional 348,203 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 225.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,065,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,900 shares during the period. RR Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 2.9% during the third quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 4,425,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,684,000 after acquiring an additional 123,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 16.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 506,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 70,157 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Plains GP stock opened at $11.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.12. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 1.89.

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 0.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Plains GP’s payout ratio is presently 225.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAGP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.06.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

