Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 33,603 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Plug Power by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 311.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 27,250 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 49.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plug Power alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLUG. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Plug Power from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Plug Power from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Plug Power from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Plug Power from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.48.

Shares of PLUG opened at $26.02 on Friday. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 10.58 and a quick ratio of 9.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of -31.73 and a beta of 1.57.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.20). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 91.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Profile (Get Rating)

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.