Polis (POLIS) Price Tops $0.17

Polis (POLIS) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 10th. Over the last seven days, Polis has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar. Polis has a total market cap of $1.72 million and approximately $32,465.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polis coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000405 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006962 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.23 or 0.00269166 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005315 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $119.80 or 0.00277442 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 273.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Polis

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polis’ official website is polispay.org . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

