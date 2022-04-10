Pontem (NYSE:PNTM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.90

Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.89, with a volume of 321869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNTM. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Pontem by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,115,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,934,000 after purchasing an additional 728,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Pontem by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 873,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,576,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA increased its stake in Pontem by 20.8% in the third quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 849,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 146,366 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Pontem by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 469,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 141,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Pontem by 6.4% in the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 372,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 22,298 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pontem Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

