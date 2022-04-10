Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.45.

PCOR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 49,832 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $3,058,688.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, acquired 294,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.93 per share, with a total value of $14,697,644.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,819 shares of company stock valued at $5,137,529 over the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCOR opened at $53.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies has a 1-year low of $48.50 and a 1-year high of $108.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.52.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 47.53% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.21 million. The firm’s revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Procore Technologies will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

