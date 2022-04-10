Project Inverse Market Cap Reaches $553,484.11 (XIV)

Project Inverse (XIV) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. In the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. Project Inverse has a market cap of $553,484.11 and approximately $380,814.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Inverse coin can now be bought for about $0.0152 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00046556 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,286.13 or 0.07600414 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,136.53 or 0.99769503 BTC.

Project Inverse Coin Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 51,499,402 coins and its circulating supply is 36,472,598 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Buying and Selling Project Inverse

