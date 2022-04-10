Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,604 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1,122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,026,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,319,000 after buying an additional 3,697,454 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,598,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,708,000 after buying an additional 2,100,700 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 10,971.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,185,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,829,000 after buying an additional 1,174,850 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,691,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,112,000. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $31.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.04 and a beta of 1.46. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.79 and a 12-month high of $36.71.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $708.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.93 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.30.

In other Pure Storage news, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $1,249,663.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $407,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

