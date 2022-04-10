Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $80,000 Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AER. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in AerCap by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,814,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,792,000 after buying an additional 160,980 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at about $558,957,000. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in AerCap by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,133,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,789,000 after buying an additional 440,556 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in AerCap by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,053,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,318,000 after buying an additional 147,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in AerCap by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,994,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,912,000 after buying an additional 35,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AER opened at $49.28 on Friday. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $43.75 and a one year high of $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.26.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($1.44). AerCap had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of AerCap from $88.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.13.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

