Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $83,000 Stock Holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 45.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Pinduoduo during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Pinduoduo during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 13.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 21.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

PDD stock opened at $42.60 on Friday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $144.35. The company has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a PE ratio of 51.95 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $5.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $5.68. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

PDD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Pinduoduo from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Benchmark cut their target price on Pinduoduo from $156.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered Pinduoduo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on Pinduoduo from $76.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinduoduo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.08.

About Pinduoduo (Get Rating)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.