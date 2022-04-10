Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 51 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 3,087.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $337.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.79. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $229.81 and a one year high of $347.62.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on MOH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.71.

In other Molina Healthcare news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total value of $183,801.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,986 shares of company stock worth $1,882,749. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

