Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 557 Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in GDS were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmignac Gestion lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 2,646,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,833,000 after acquiring an additional 291,901 shares during the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC raised its position in GDS by 243.7% in the 3rd quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,761,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,728 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in GDS by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,252,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,879,000 after purchasing an additional 382,005 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in GDS by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 768,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,481,000 after purchasing an additional 234,090 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in GDS by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 751,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,561,000 after purchasing an additional 77,585 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GDS opened at $33.57 on Friday. GDS Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.14 and its 200 day moving average is $48.09.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. GDS had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. GDS’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GDS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.57.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

