Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $166.35

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $166.35 and last traded at $166.35, with a volume of 543 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $171.31.

KWR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Quaker Chemical from $305.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.46.

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.33). Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $447.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KWR. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 53,578.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 211,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,170,000 after buying an additional 211,101 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $23,729,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,779,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,036,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $470,022,000 after purchasing an additional 66,905 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 499,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $115,329,000 after purchasing an additional 35,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

