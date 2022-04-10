Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires New Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,902 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,997,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 25.0% during the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Shopify by 6.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,830,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,008,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

SHOP opened at $603.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $706.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,136.32. The company has a current ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $75.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.63. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $510.02 and a 12-month high of $1,762.92.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 63.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Shopify from $1,450.00 to $800.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $900.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,450.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,136.80.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

