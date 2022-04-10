Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys 18,110 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 534.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,110 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.08% of Murphy USA worth $4,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Murphy USA by 279.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 45.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MUSA. StockNews.com began coverage on Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Murphy USA from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $220.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.13 and its 200 day moving average is $183.67. Murphy USA Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.56 and a twelve month high of $223.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 50.07% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 7.73%.

In related news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 2,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total value of $523,887.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

