Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $3.87 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 92.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 100,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,284,028 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $3,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 46.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,944,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,182,000 after buying an additional 1,243,846 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $18,277,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 240.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 654,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,764,000 after buying an additional 462,569 shares during the period. VPR Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the third quarter worth about $16,684,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 27.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,871,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,939,000 after buying an additional 401,691 shares during the period.

EWC stock opened at $39.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.99 and a 200-day moving average of $38.41. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $41.12.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

