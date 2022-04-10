Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $4.72 Million Stock Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 412.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,260 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.10% of Herc worth $4,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Herc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 192.1% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRI opened at $141.82 on Friday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.86 and a 1-year high of $203.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 2.61.

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $578.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.74 million. Herc had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a boost from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HRI shares. Northcoast Research raised Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Herc in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Herc in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Herc from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $222.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.71.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

