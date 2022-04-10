Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $4.97 Million Stock Holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 511.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,133 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.12% of WNS worth $4,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of WNS by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of WNS during the 3rd quarter worth $3,024,000. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of WNS by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of WNS during the 3rd quarter worth $34,747,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of WNS by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 11,713 shares during the last quarter.

Get WNS alerts:

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $86.99 on Friday. WNS has a 1-year low of $67.36 and a 1-year high of $91.48. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.62.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.75 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that WNS will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

WNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WNS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WNS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.33.

About WNS (Get Rating)

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.