Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 257,894 Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) by 828.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 289,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,894 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.38% of Niu Technologies worth $4,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NIU. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Niu Technologies by 886.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Niu Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Niu Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Niu Technologies by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Niu Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on NIU. TheStreet cut Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Niu Technologies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Niu Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Shares of NIU stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $726.76 million, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.86. Niu Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $38.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.32.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles; and NIU kick-scooter series kick-scooter and other micro-mobility solutions under the NIU brand name.

