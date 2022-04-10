Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 66,687 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 1,646.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,687 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $4,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 97.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 278,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,908,000 after acquiring an additional 137,712 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 35.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,718,000 after acquiring an additional 117,867 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 66.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 271,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,274,000 after acquiring an additional 108,576 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 109.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 201,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,254,000 after acquiring an additional 105,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the third quarter worth $4,691,000. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NFG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Fuel Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

In other National Fuel Gas news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total value of $2,934,592.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders sold 170,220 shares of company stock valued at $10,835,780. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $70.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $49.16 and a 12 month high of $71.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.71.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.13. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 22.63%. The firm had revenue of $546.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

