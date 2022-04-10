Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Expected to Post Earnings of $9.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $9.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Quidel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $10.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.93. Quidel posted earnings of $4.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 111.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quidel will report full year earnings of $15.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.30 to $16.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $6.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Quidel.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $7.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.77 by $2.40. Quidel had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 45.78%. The business had revenue of $636.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.95 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on QDEL shares. Raymond James raised shares of Quidel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quidel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.80.

Quidel stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,946. Quidel has a 12 month low of $88.37 and a 12 month high of $180.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of -0.10.

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $173,224.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Quidel by 220.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 102,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,574,000 after acquiring an additional 70,782 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Quidel by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 36,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,904,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Quidel by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,301,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,736,000 after acquiring an additional 38,137 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Quidel by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

