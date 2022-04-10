Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 126 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 20.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 36,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 13,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total value of $1,496,560.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 55,358 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total transaction of $5,487,084.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,846 shares of company stock worth $20,172,605 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.86.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $103.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.18. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.32 and a 52 week high of $133.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.35.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.16 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

