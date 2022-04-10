Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 4,558 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 57.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $278,287,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $179,819,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth about $109,547,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth about $89,952,000. Finally, Alerus Financial NA purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth about $83,338,000.

DFAX opened at $24.73 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $27.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.03 and a 200 day moving average of $25.72.

