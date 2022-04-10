Raymond James Trust N.A. Cuts Holdings in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 49,347.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,476,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,022 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,032,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,010,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,672,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Compass Diversified by 155.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 185,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,233,000 after buying an additional 113,099 shares during the period. 33.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CODI opened at $24.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 46.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.87. Compass Diversified has a 52-week low of $21.84 and a 52-week high of $33.31.

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $536.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.83 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.31%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CODI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello purchased 6,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.29 per share, with a total value of $139,740.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

