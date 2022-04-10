Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Agree Realty by 19.3% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Agree Realty by 2,259.6% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADC. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.32.

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $68.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.45. Agree Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.62 and a fifty-two week high of $75.95.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 3.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.81%.

In other news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 1,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.03 per share, for a total transaction of $111,988.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Agree Realty (Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.