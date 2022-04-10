Raymond James Trust N.A. Makes New Investment in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 12.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth $1,110,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 207.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,313,000 after acquiring an additional 8,646 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,973,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 28,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,114,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $830.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $474.10.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $308.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $327.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $513.09. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.59 and a 52-week high of $725.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.81.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

