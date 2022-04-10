Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 3,516 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 220.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $39.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $18.44 and a 1-year high of $39.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.95.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.70%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 300.00 to 340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from $30.67 to $31.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.28.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

