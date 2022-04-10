Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 73 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIOO. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 21,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 4,548.4% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 47,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,633,000 after acquiring an additional 46,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of VIOO stock opened at $191.42 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $184.60 and a fifty-two week high of $223.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.77.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.