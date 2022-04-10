Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 2,200 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCSG. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 325,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after buying an additional 74,017 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 112,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 50,400 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 7,371 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 31,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 725,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,910,000 after buying an additional 11,666 shares in the last quarter.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HCSG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.38.

NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $17.89 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $32.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 0.35.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $420.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.01 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.2113 dividend. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.10%.

Healthcare Services Group Profile (Get Rating)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.