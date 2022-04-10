Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 687 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $65,917,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 7.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,163,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,711,000 after acquiring an additional 82,416 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,993,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 112.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 420,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,937,000 after purchasing an additional 222,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 412,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,536,000 after acquiring an additional 42,414 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BST opened at $41.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.30. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52-week low of $38.55 and a 52-week high of $61.70.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim bought 16,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.45 per share, with a total value of $778,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

