Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 931 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,864 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

In other Ares Capital news, Director Mary Beth Henson purchased 6,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $120,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $21.41 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $18.23 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 86.10%. The firm had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.73%.

ARCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.41.

Ares Capital Profile (Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.