Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.82 and last traded at $33.87. Approximately 5,469 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 884,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.78.

RETA has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.14.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.54.

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.31) by ($0.04). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.72% and a negative net margin of 2,588.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.90) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6,360.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.