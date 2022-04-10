Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.82 and last traded at $33.87. Approximately 5,469 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 884,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.78.
RETA has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.14.
The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.54.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6,360.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RETA)
Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.
