Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) will report $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Regions Financial reported earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

RF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group began coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.46.

Shares of RF traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.75. 7,765,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,127,030. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 27.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 29,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 27.4% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Barings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 22,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

