Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $116.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Reinsurance Group have underperformed the industry in a year. High expenses continue to weigh on margins. It expects high claim cost to continue in the first quarter of 2022. Poor return on equity poses financial risk. Nevertheless, Reinsurance Group steadily benefits from a mix of organic and transactional opportunities. Its niche position in reinsurance markets and expansion of international footprint are positives. Individual mortality has matured and provides a base for stable earnings. Individual mortality has matured and provides a base for stable earnings. Significant value embedded in in-force business should generate predictable long-term earnings. It is poised to benefit from improving life reinsurance pricing environment and higher investment income. A solid solvency position reflects its ability to make interest payments.”

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an underperform rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.10.

NYSE RGA opened at $109.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.03 and a 200-day moving average of $110.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.17. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52-week low of $94.32 and a 52-week high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.34%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 367.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

