Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.89 Billion

Equities analysts expect Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) to report $2.89 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Republic Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.94 billion and the lowest is $2.86 billion. Republic Services posted sales of $2.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full year sales of $12.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.14 billion to $12.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.66 billion to $13.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Republic Services.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on RSG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.57.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 362,747 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $117.17 per share, with a total value of $42,503,065.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 710,420 shares of company stock worth $83,099,992. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.0% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 18,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 58.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RSG traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 937,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.81. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $102.33 and a twelve month high of $145.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

About Republic Services (Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Republic Services (RSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.