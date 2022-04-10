Reviewing Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) & Global WholeHealth Partners (OTCMKTS:GWHP)

Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Rating) and Global WholeHealth Partners (OTCMKTS:GWHP – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Ipsen has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global WholeHealth Partners has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Ipsen and Global WholeHealth Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ipsen 3 5 2 0 1.90 Global WholeHealth Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ipsen presently has a consensus price target of $96.50, indicating a potential upside of 202.94%. Given Ipsen’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ipsen is more favorable than Global WholeHealth Partners.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ipsen and Global WholeHealth Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ipsen $3.55 billion 3.01 $764.99 million N/A N/A Global WholeHealth Partners $40,000.00 80.89 -$9.03 million N/A N/A

Ipsen has higher revenue and earnings than Global WholeHealth Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Ipsen and Global WholeHealth Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ipsen N/A N/A N/A Global WholeHealth Partners N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Ipsen beats Global WholeHealth Partners on 4 of the 6 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ipsen (Get Rating)

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases. It operates through following segments: Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The Specialty Care segment focuses on Oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and Rare Diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin. The Consumer Healthcare segment include brands such as Smecta, a naturally extracted purified clay for the symptomatic treatment of acute diarrhea; Tanakan, a standardized extract from the leaves of Ginkgo biloba for the treatment of various neurological and neuro-sens or ial disorders; Forlax, an osmotic laxative indicated for the symptomatic treatment of constipation in adults an

About Global WholeHealth Partners (Get Rating)

Global WholeHealth Partners Corporation develops and markets various in-vitro diagnostic test kits in the United States. The company offers rapid diagnostic tests, such as the CoVid-19 test, whole blood Ebola test, whole blood Zika test, whole blood rapid TB test, and various other tests for over-the-counter or consumer-use, as well as for point-of-care, which includes hospitals, physicians' offices, and medical clinics. It provides tests for various diseases, such as Ebola, zika, dengue, malaria, influenza, tuberculosis, coronaviruses, and other vector-borne diseases. Global WholeHealth Partners Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is based in San Clemente, California.

