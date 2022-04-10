RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 56 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 794 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 44.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,269,000 after purchasing an additional 119,336 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 50.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 326,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,484,000 after buying an additional 109,869 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 998.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 113,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,968,000 after purchasing an additional 103,098 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at $59,112,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of MSCI by 114.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 146,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,070,000 after acquiring an additional 78,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Shares of MSCI traded down $3.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $506.49. The company had a trading volume of 588,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,707. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $512.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $573.16. The stock has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 58.22 and a beta of 1.00. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $440.34 and a 1-year high of $679.85.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.01). MSCI had a negative return on equity of 256.92% and a net margin of 35.53%. The business had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.82%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSCI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $533.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $542.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $606.14.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MSCI (Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.