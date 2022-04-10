RFG Advisory LLC Acquires New Shares in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 25.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,691,000 after buying an additional 34,792 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,919,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,944,000 after buying an additional 177,994 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 87.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 19,562 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 71,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period.

SCHO traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $49.36. 1,054,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,955,546. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.58. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $49.31 and a one year high of $51.33.

