RFG Advisory LLC Buys 1,391 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 843.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,586.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 47,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $3,308,731.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $9,008,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439 in the last quarter. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MKC traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.12. 763,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,759. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $107.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.58. The company has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.48.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.43%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MKC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Argus raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

