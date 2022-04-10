RFG Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 21,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,684,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,708,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $347.37. 4,535,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,882,966. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.14. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $322.68 and a 12-month high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

