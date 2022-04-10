RFG Advisory LLC Has $1.94 Million Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,773 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.33. The company had a trading volume of 183,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,644. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.21 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.46.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

