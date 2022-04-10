RFG Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 133.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. CNB Bank raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.78. 5,940,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,214,600. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.22 and a 200 day moving average of $107.53. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $93.14 and a 1-year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

