RFG Advisory LLC Makes New $404,000 Investment in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCY. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,203,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,784 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,531,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,808,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,694,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,638,000 after buying an additional 169,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wavelength Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,029,000.

Shares of PCY traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.77. 1,378,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,804,344. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.09. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $27.96.

